ISLAMABAD-The Institute of Architects Pakistan Rawalpindi-Islamabad Chapter held an opening ceremony of IAPEX 2019 - building material and products exhibition at Tulip Marquee Islamabad on Friday. Scheduled from March 15 to 17, this three-day mega event was based on the theme Jashn-e-Mimaar that aimed at celebrating the extensive roles of architect’s play in shaping their built environment through a series of interactivities comprising of an expo, forum, architect’s portfolio exhibitions, design competition and photography exhibition.

The function was inaugurated with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony by chief guest Naeem UI Haq, Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Welcoming a large audience of architects, engineers and other related professionals including general public, the president of the lAP Muhammad Arif Changezi appreciated that the event offered a diverse platform for students, professional and academics to interact and exchange their perspective for a better future. The chairman IAP-RIC Ar. Faisal Arshad thanked all event organizers and key sponsors for putting endless efforts to bring about a successful show.

Building and production materials were highly been appreciated by Naeem ul Haq during inauguration of the exp and, he further announced IAP House to Islamabad chapter like in Karachi and Lahore.