Karachi (PR) Interloop Limited raised Rs. 5,025 million through the largest private sector Initial Public Offering (IPO), placing it amongst the top 50 companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange by market capitalization.

The two-day book building process was over-subscribed by 1.37 times with price closing at Rs. 46.10 per share. The total demand received was Rs. 6,727 million against total issue size of Rs. 4,905 million, oversubscribed by RS. 1,822 million or 1.37 times. Arif Habib Limited is the Consultant to Issue for this IPO.