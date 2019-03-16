Share:

RAWALPINDI : Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday released another promo (promo number 2) of Pakistan Army, “Voice of every Pakistani, Pakistan Zindabad” in connection with Pakistan Day, to be observed on March 23.

The 40-second video clip uploaded by DG ISPR on his official twitter handle depicts the love of people from different walks of life and regions for the motherland. People having different backgrounds, age and culture can be seen expressing their deep love and reverence for the Pakistan.