LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry is ‘’open’’ to collaborating with former rival Taylor Swift . The ‘Teenage Dream’ singer and the 29-year-old pop star had been at loggerheads since 2014, when it was claimed Katy had stolen some backing dancers from Taylor’s ‘Red Tour’.

After four years of fighting, Katy called for an end to their feud last May, when she sent a literal olive branch - which is a symbol of peace - to Taylor ahead of the start of her ‘Reputation Stadium World Tour’. When the ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ hitmaker walked the red carpet the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, she admitted that she would be willing to work with Taylor.

When asked by ‘Entertainment Tonight’ if she’d like to make music with the ‘Blank Space’ star, she quipped: ‘’I mean, I’m making music with Zedd, [so] I’m open.’’

Katy was joined on the carpet by her ‘365’ collaborator Zedd, and the DJ joked that the former enemies could make music in AI form, after the pair were turned into robots for the music video for the song.

He laughed: ‘’I programmed her to make music with anybody, it’s great.’’

The ‘Part of Me’ hitmaker jokingly replied: ‘’I’m a loveable AI.’’