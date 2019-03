Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked out a new mechanism for posting of teachers in schools to improve quality of primary education in the province.

In a statement in Peshawar, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education, Ziaullah Bangash said according to the new mechanism, at least four teachers will be posted in every primary school.

He said one teacher per twenty students will be posted in each primary school across the province.