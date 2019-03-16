Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has shown decrease in transmission and distribution (T&D) losses during last seven months, July 2018 to Jan 2019.

The power distribution company has released its KPI Report after completion of one year tenure of CEO Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha. The report reveals that prior to his arrival the company was facing T&D losses of 12.9%, registering an increase of 0.7%.

KPI Report indicates that the LESCO also made improvement in recoveries of dues and bills, showing a recovery of 100% in seven months period against the 4% decrease of recovery in the same period of last year.

Under the new CEO, the company installed new power connections of 208,592 versus 202,636 connections.

According to the data, the ratio of defective meters has also declined significantly to just 20,556 during the period as compared to 72,505 defective meters. The LESCO also showed enhanced performance in data retrieval detection, retrieving 23,680,743 units from 47,443 meters in custody against retrieval of 9,346,973 units from 20,154 meters.