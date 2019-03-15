Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen Iranian drama film, Eshgh Va Khianat under its Mandwa Film Club here on March 16 for the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Released in Persian 2012, Eshgh Va Khianat is directed by Mohammad Abdizadeh and produced by Hossein Athami. It is about the tale of both love and betrayal connected to the feelings of pain and happiness in a social drama.

The film club of Lok Virsa is an initiative taken by the institute to revive the classical cinema in twin cities and involve the fun lovers in healthy activities that keep alive the dying the culture and traditions among the young generation, the organizers said.

The Mandwa club screens national and international classical hits on every weekend and invite audience from all walks of life to entertain them as well as engage them in cultural programs. The film screening is free and open to public event.