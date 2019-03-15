Share:

ISLAMABAD-In compliance with the order passed by the National Judicial Committee, Islamabad police have designated a senior officer as SP (Complaints) to deal with applications on non-registration of FIRs under Section 22-A CRPC.

An Addl. SP of Islamabad police has been designated for the purpose till the time the post is sanctioned by the competent authority, according to an order issued by the department. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan worked out the mechanism to deal with complaints related to non-registration of FIRs and matters related to non-performance of functions and duties of police, according to the officials. A case for sanctioning the post of SP Complaints along with staff has already been initiated. However, the application for registration of First Information Reports shall be processed through various steps.

According to the SOP, the order said in case of complaints of non-registration of FIR and matters related to non-performance of functions and duties of police from the offices of SHO, SDPO, Zonal SP, the aggrieved person who approaches the office of SP (Complaints) shall do so by submitting a written application duly supported by an affidavit and other material/evidence. The SP shall act on such applications and record the application in the Police Complaints Redressal System and generate e-record of the complaint. He shall call the applicant and the accused and, if needed, personally hear both the parties. He shall decide the application within seven days positively through a speaking order spelling out the reasons as per Section 24-A of the General Clauses Act. He shall supply a copy of the order to both parties, if the complaint is found to be cognizable, the SP/Complaints shall ensure registration of FIR forthwith, It the complaint is found to be non-cognizable, the same shall be mentioned in the speaking order.

If the complaint is found to be false, directions will be issued to initiate necessary legal action under the relevant law. The DIG/Operations, Islamabad shall supervise the working of SP (Complaints) and shall ensure compliance of this order in letter and spirit. Monthly report of complaints shall be submitted to the AIG/Establishment during first week of every month, according to the mechanism.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 20 outlaws including nine gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, wine, cash, gambling tools, fake currency from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested nine gamblers who were later identified as Adnan Khan, Muhammad Bashir, Haq Nawaz, Kamran, Qadeer Ahmed, Raiz Khan, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Arslan Ahmed and Muhammad Asif and recovered gambling money 7200 and gambling tools from their possession.

Furthermore Secretariat police arrested Jahangir Khan and recovered fake currency Rs 34,000 from him. Karachi Company police arrested three accused namely Muhammad Qasad, Khalid Masih, Azeem Masih and recovered 20-liter wine and 110 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Najeebullah and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Noon police arrested Waheed Khan and recovered 1030 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.