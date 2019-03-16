Share:

LAHORE - Minahil Asghar of Margalla Greens Golf Club emerged as overall winner in the 1st PGA Junior Girls Golf Match endorsed by Big Bird Foods here at Defence Raya Golf Course on Friday.

Five-year-old Noor Bano of Gymkhana teed off to inaugurate the championship amid loud applause by the large number of parents who were present to watch the activity. In the under-8 gross, Nataliya Shahzadi Ch of Gymkhana was first, Zoha Zeeshan of Margalla Greens second and Zaina Zeeshan also of Margalla Greens third.

In under-11 gross, Minahil (MGCC) emerged as winner with gross 47 while Amina Tiwana of Gymkhana was runner-up and Shanzay Malik of Defence Raya third. In under-14, Hadiya Osama of Lahore Garrison won first gross, Laiba Shah of Gymkhana second and Adina Ata Ullah of Garrison third. Islamabad team comprising Zaira and Minahil won the team event.

This event was organized by the ladies team headed by Dr Asma Shami. Mrs Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded prizes to the winners.