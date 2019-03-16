Share:

LAHORE-Appreciating the Pak-India agreement on making Kartarpur corridor operational, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar on Friday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in a position to undo Pakistan’s initiative.

He said India must acknowledge that stubbornness and narrow mindedness will prove counter-productive.

He was chairing a meeting of “Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee” at Governor House Lahore.

Federal Minister Education Shafqat Mehmood, Provincial Secretary Momin Agha, Secretary Tourism Nadeem Mehboob, and Secretary Auqaf Zulfiqar Ghumman attended the meeting which discussed the ways and measures to promote religious tourism at religious places of Muslims and all other religions in Punjab.

The governor said that Kartarpur corridor was great gift for Sikh Community living across the globe from Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We are speedily completing all development work at our side. India should also do the same on its side of the border”, he said.

Terming the first round of dialogue between India and Pakistan a huge success, the Governor said that Modi will have to bow down before the religious sentiments of the 140 million Sikhs across the world.

He urged India to reciprocate the good-will gesture of Pakistan for the benefit of religious pilgrims. “It will be big step towards prosperity and development in whole region”, he said.

Ch Sarwar said that renovation of shrines, temples, churches and Gurdwara will be done in such excellent way that international tourists will get attracted to these sites. “We will also provide security to religious tourists”, he said, adding that government was providing rights and freedom to religious minorities as per vision of Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Sarwar said government will take steps to promote tourism at religious sites besides providing facilities to Sikh pilgrims at 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak

He said that establishment of Baba Guru Nanank University was on the cards to promote Punjabi culture while a dedicated 672-feet long tunnel was being built to provide safe, hassle-free entry to the Gurduwara to the yatrees from a specially built platform along the railway track in Nankana Sahib. He said the tunnel will be constructed from donations to fast track the construction.