KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday launched a diatribe against the PPP-led Sindh government for “what it called bifurcating the metropolis into more districts.”

Addressing a press conference here at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P Convener and Federal Minister Information Technology and Communication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui claimed that they have credible information that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is going to make further districts in the city. “The PPP has already bifurcated Karachi on ethnic basis through artificial majority and now it is trying to divide it further,” he alleged.

Siddiqui charged that the ‘biased’ government is laying the foundation ethnicity in the province. “If the provincial government could bifurcate cities, the federal government could also bifurcate provinces,” he threatened.

The MQM-P chief was of the view that if Karachi could be administered by two mayors, the province should have two chief ministers as well. He pointed that his party is not against the 18th Constitutional amendment but demands its implementation in letter and spirit. “After the 18th amendment, we have witnessed accumulation of powers instead of devolution of powers. The current local bodies system in Sindh is contrary to the Article 140-A of the constitution,” claimed Siddiqui.

He went on to say that the PPP did not have any right to take decisions for urban areas of the province as it never got mandate from here. He said that PPP had already formed to Malir district on ethnic basis. “We demand formation of new provinces on administration basis but never used these tactics for ethnicity. The people of Karachi would not accept further division of the city and take to street, if the government does so,” the MQM-P warned.

Siddiqui was of the view that it seemed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah represents a specific community only and left the people of urban areas alone. “We have been targeted by the terrorists several times over the past six months; our workers and supporters were killed and offices came under attack but the provincial government did not bother to provide us due security,” he regretted while demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of ‘dilapidated’ condition of urban areas.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that the ‘biased’ PPP government had already divided Karachi in several units through legislation of its own choice. “The PPP is making fun of the country’s biggest city,” he criticised.

On the other hand, Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab blatantly denied such proposal and slammed the MQM-P leadership for their ‘unnecessary’ apprehensions. “There is no proposal under consideration at any level to divide Karachi Metropolitan Corporation into two parts all these insinuation are frivolous,” Wahab said while talking to media persons at Sindh Assembly.

He was of the view that it would have been much better had the MQM-P leadership counter checked the facts and listened to the contradictions issued by the provincial government. He added that the PPP never believed in discrimination. “The MQM-P leaders had always said that Sindh was their motherland and pretended that they did not want its division. We have to fight collectively for the cause of Sindh and present its case for NFC, water, gas and electricity before the federal government as three parties PTI, MQM and GDA were also part of federal government. We all have to be united to safeguard the rights of the people of Sindh,” said Wahab.

The Advisor; however said people of district West had sent proposal to them for realignment of district which was under consideration, making it clear that no decision was taken on the matter so far. He said that politics of division was not in favour of the people and mandate of the province.