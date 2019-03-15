Share:

Naag is a well-known village in Zamuran, with a population of around 700. Sadly, the village is leaning backwardness, due to lack of fundamental infrastructural amenities such as roads, clean water, hospitals and schools. A proper hospital as well as roads are the dire need of the residents of Naag. Dearth of facilities has bottled up several issues for the residents, as there is not a single medical facility near the village where patients could be taken to in case of an emergency. Because of this, many patients lose their precious lives due to the delay of medical care caused by long distances and underdeveloped road networks.

So, I humbly request the Chief Minister of Baluchistan to take some actions and to provide good facilities in the village.

SHAHZAIB ARZ,

Zamuran, March 1.