Share:

The names of seventeen persons were placed on Exit Control List (ECL) on the special request of FBR as these persons allegedly involved in tax evasion. The inner sources stated that names of seventeen persons have been recommended to place on ECL as all these persons belonged to Lahore.

The persons included Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Saddiq, Muhammad Ajmal Naveed, Zafar Dildar, Nisar Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Kamal, Muhammad Sikandar, Muzzmual Sheikh, Muhammad Saqlain, Jamshad Iqbal and others.

The sitting government has speeded up its drive against tax evaders in order to increase tax revenue. On the other hand during the current financial year the government has fixed the FBR tax target of Rs 98 billion, however the department was facing shortfall of Rs 235 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed concern over the performance.