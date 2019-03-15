Share:

ISLAMABAD-The National Highway Authority has made M-tag compulsory for vehicle on Peshawar to Islamabad (M-1) and Islamabad-Lahore (M-2) Motorways from May 2019.

A formal notification in this regard has already been issued by the Member Finance NHA Salah-ud-Din, according to which vehicles without the M-tag would not be allowed to enter on aforementioned motorways.

The decision was taken to avoid long queuing on toll plazas, especially in peak hours while it will help to ease down the entry and exit on motorways. NHA officers explained that currently a vehicle takes almost three minutes to pass through the toll plaza while the vehicle with M-tag would take only thirty seconds.

M-tag is a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) pre-paid chip that will help the booths installed on the toll plazas to scan the vehicles when passing through the toll plaza. The scanner will also have a feature to record your location of entry and exit point and it will deduct your tax accordingly.

Though, a similar facility of E-tag was already available but now a faster M-tag system has been made compulsory for everyone, who opt motorways for traveling. Sources informed that a media campaign would also be launched to educate the road users about M-tag. For the issuance of M-tag, the driver will have to show the original documents of vehicle, valid CNIC and Licences to get the M-tag while it will be issued free of cost from the designated places. There are various customer care centres as well as registration desks which have been set up at many toll plaza booths that are giving out M-Tag.

M-tag recharge counters have also been established service areas of the motorways while the same can be charged from the designated branches of post offices across the country.

When contacted, the General Manager Public Relations NHA informed that the initiative has been taken on the directions of the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

He informed that an awareness campaign would be launched in coming days to educate the masses regarding said system.