Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday elucidated that no notice from NAB had been received by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as yet.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that so far the issuance of any notice was a rumor and that was being deliberately disseminated by NAB just to appall the PPP leader.