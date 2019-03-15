Share:

I want to direct the attention of all related government departments towards the immediate construction of an over-head pedestrian bridge in front of Gulab Devi Hospital on Ferozepur Road, Lahore. Recently, two people, including an old man have lost their lives in different accidents while crossing the Ferozepur Road at the vehicle U-turn in front of Gulab Devi Hospital. So it is humbly requested, on the basis of humanity, to construct an over-head bridge there as soon as possible, in order to save the lives of innocent people crossing the road.

M. ARSHAD,

Lahore, March 1.