Share:

Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.

The quadcopter had come 150 meters inside Pakistan, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along Line of Control. The quadcopter had come 150 meters inside Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/iOayvEZEff — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 16, 2019

The latest LoC intrusion comes as tensions between India and Pakistan relatively increased following New Delhi's aggression in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Last month, Pakistan had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot on ground who was released on March 1 as a "gesture of peace" towards New Delhi.

Tensions between Pakistan and India had flared up after New Delhi, without any proof, had blamed Islamabad for the Pulwama attack. In response, Prime Minister Khan called for dialogue and urged India to provide actionable intelligence.

The spat between the two South Asian neighbouring nations was the first in nearly half a century.