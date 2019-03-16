Share:

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Pakistan in Canada Raza Bashir Tarar held a meeting with President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu and discussed the subjects of mutual interest in the international civil aviation.

During the meeting held in Montreal, the high commissioner briefed the President ICAO about the ever-expanding aviation industry in Pakistan, said a press release received here Friday.

He highlighted the performance of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airline, private airliners and increase in foreign airliners’ commercial, passenger and cargo services in Pakistan.

Dr Aliu gave a detailed briefing on the working of the ICAO including the political and policy related work of the Organization.

High Commissioner Tarar, in his capacity as Pakistan’s Representative to ICAO, assured full cooperation to Dr. Aliu with regard to the mandate of ICAO Council and the ICAO Secretariat.