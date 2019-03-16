Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Saturday released a list of Pakistani citizens missing after the New Zealand mosque attacks.

Nine Pakistanis are missing since the attack on two Christchurch mosques that left at least 49 people dead, according to the FO spokesperson.

The list shared by the FO spokesperson is as follows:

1) Zeeshan Raza

2) Father of Zeeshan Raza

3) Mother of Zeeshan Raza

4) Haroon Mahmood, s/o Shahid Mehmood, mother’s name Sabiha Mahmood. Resident of Rawalpindi. Age: 40 years.

5) Sohail Shahid s/o Muhammad Shabbir. Born 6/01/1983. Age: 40 years

6) Syed Areeb Ahmed, s/o Ayaz Ahmed, m/n Tanzeem Fatima, r/o Karachi. Born 12-10-1992. Age 26 years.

7) Syed Jahanand Ali. Born 24/01/1985. Age: 34 years

8) Talha Naeem, m/n Shandana, r/o Abbottabad. Born 16/7/1997. Age 22 years.

9) Naeem Rashid, s/o Abdul Rashid, r/o Abbottabad.

Our Mission in New Zealand is trying to ascertain further details, he added.

Two Pakistanis were among those killed in the deadly attacks. Naeem Rashid, who attempted to stop the white terrorist who opened fire at the Al Noor mosque, succumbed to his injuries late Friday night. He hailed from Abbottabad, sources said.

Rashid's son, Talha Naeem, was among those who died in the Al Noor Mosque mass shooting.

Earlier the FO had said that four Pakistani nationals were injured, while five were still missing after the horrific terrorist attacks.