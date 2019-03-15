Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has successfully phased out 70 percent mercury use across the country while leading in the world for implementing the Minamata Convention on Mercury. Talking to APP, Deputy Director (Chemical) Dr Zaigham Abbas here on Friday said the Convention’s objective was to protect human health and the environment from the serious effects of mercury. “Pakistan has become signatory to the Minamata Convention on Mercury on 10 Oct, 2013 where the United Nations have launched various project to curb mercury releases including the Impact of Minamata Development Assessment project initiated in 2016. The Ministry of Climate Change has started a strong movement since then to meet the pledged targets under the Convention,” he informed.