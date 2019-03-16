Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed shock and grief over the terrorist attacks on Christchurch mosques ahead of the Friday prayers.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday said: “On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fraternity, I would like to condemn in the strongest possible way the cowardly, uncivilised and inhuman terrorist attacks on the innocent worshippers in Christchurch mosques.

“Our hearts go out for all those affected by this tragedy as who will feel and understand their pain and loss better than us. In these difficult times, we also stand firmly with our colleagues in New Zealand Cricket and offer our deepest condolences,” he said and adding, “We are also aware that the Bangladesh men’s cricket team were also praying at a mosque near the Hagley Park. We thank God Almighty that all of them escaped unhurt.”

“As a mark of respect for the victims and to show support and solidarity with the New Zealand community and the NZC, it has been decided that we will observe a minute’s silence before the start of tonight’s HBL Pakistan Super League match, while all the players and match officials will wear black armbands,” said the PCB chief.