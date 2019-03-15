Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has asked the doctors to avoid private practice or doing job in public or private hospitals without having valid council licence.

According to an official of PMDC, without valid council registration, no doctor is eligible to practice in the country and they have been clearly warned through a public notice that the council will take strict action against doctors having invalid council registration. He said that no medical certificate, prescription or advice will be considered valid unless obtained from a medical or dental practitioner having valid registration.

He said that it has been observed that doctors and dentists were practicing without having valid license as per Pakistan Registration of Medical and Dental Practitioners Regulations, 2008. The council through a public notice warned them that after one month of issuance of this notice, names of the doctors with invalid registration will be published in the newspapers for strict action.

Under law, no person, other than a registered medical or dental practitioner can practice medicine or dentistry and if any person who acts in contravention of the provisions of sub-section (I) will be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years but will not be less than six months or with fine which may extend to Rs200,000 but will not be less than Rs 100,000 or with both. He added as per law, medical practitioner or a dentist possessing any recognized medical or dental qualification whose name was maintained on the register of the council can do job or start practice as doctors in the country. He said that as per PMDC regulation only those names will be retained on the register, who have paid the dues of the council and only these names will be considered to have valid registration.

He said that through its public notice, all medical and dental practitioners, specialists and faculty with expired or invalid registration have been asked to get their PMDC registration renewed within two months. , with failing which the council will initiate strict action in exercise of its powers conferred under PMDC ordinance 1962.

He said that the council has planned to take strict action against the doctors having invalid council registration. He added that Pakistan Medical and Dental Council will ensure the countrywide renewal and registration process of doctors.