Share:

Rawalpindi-A police officer, who had been injured during a shooting at Sadiqabad Chowk, died at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), on Friday bringing the death toll of the incident to three.

Sub Inspector Muhammad Akram Butt had suffered multiple bullet injuries on February 21 when two armed men launched a brazen armed attack on a police party stationed at Sadiqabad Chowk to thwart kite-flying.

In the gory attack, four other cops maimed critically and out of which two have also died due to bullet injuries.

The funeral prayer of martyred SI Muhammad Akram Butt will be held in Police Line Number 1, a police spokesman informed The Nation.

Sadiqabad police have so far failed in tracing the fleeing attackers despite registration of First Information Report (FIR) under terrorism charges. A senior police officer told media that police are looking for the attackers who would be arrested soon. He said several police teams have been constituted by City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan tasking them to round up the attackers.

Meanwhile, Kallar Syedan police have booked two men on charges of raping a woman and later subjecting her to under severe torture.

However, the rapists could not be arrested so far.

The victim lady (S) reported to Police Station Kallar Syedan that she along with her relative Shazia went to Shahbagh for medical check up. She added they were waiting for public transport when two unknown persons riding in a vehicle offered them lift. She alleged that the duo taken them to a house located at Jocha Village where two more persons were already present.

The lady said the men raped them and beaten them mercilessly. She also told police the two rapists were identified as Yasir and Imran. Police registered a case and begun investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead while another injured critically over land dispute in Jhand Najjar, the limits of Police Station Gujar Khan.

According to sources, a brawl took place between two parties over land dispute during which a man namely Abdul Qadoos opened fire at his rivals and killed a man and injured other. The attackers managed to escape from crime scene. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and collected evidences. A murder case was registered against the killer while further investigation was underway.