Recently in Pakistan, primary school education has become an important variable for improving overall education system and although it is an eleventh hour call but its significance is huge considering it one of the best steps for initiating quality education aiming at equality. In this instance, classroom cultures and teaching pedagogies are also penetrating in many of the quality insurance departments, ultimately encouraging teachers to think outside the box.

In Pakistan, unfortunately, the conventional teaching method has been a part of our legacy for many years and still has been practiced in a number of schools. The conventional method has been productive for centuries but it is not beneficial for the progressive youth. Considering the prior method, we were able to generate students who were aware of tenses of grammar and able to write paragraphs and essays comprising of five pages having impressively learned quotations from all over the world, but they were unable to cater the extempore situations i.e. topics given on spot or highlight diagrams in biology or given unseen questions or numerical. Although, the conventional teaching caters every possible topic in the copies and examination but it somehow limits the scope of the student for learning. In the lighting fast century, if our students are unable to understand the concept and are not capable enough about its application, then it a complete waste. We must understand that knowledge is not everything, but its application is equally important.

On the contrary, the modern teaching pedagogies focus more on the application rather than just dealing with the knowledge based learning. A great use of this technique is introducing a student based class room which is reversing the role of teachers as from “givers” of knowledge to “receiver” of knowledge. In the beginning of the class, the basic rule or principal/concept is given and then through introduction of an activity, everyone gets to learn about the concept. In conventional language, giving assessment or assignment might also be categorised as evaluation through multiple means but then again we are restricting them to scores and pressure of deadlines which will result in plagiarism. In these revised teaching pedagogies, teacher is just a facilitator and the students are the active participants. Through reversing the rules, we not only divide our burden as teacher to the students but we also get to know about their response and understanding by observing their activities and participation. This is indirect learning which perhaps has better results more than one can imagine. Recent researches have proven that passive learning of the students make them lethargic and limit their thought process. Active participation on the other hand, makes them prepared and ready for learning. Therefore teachers must keep their students involved rather than asking them for “pin drop silence” over and over again.

Inculcation of resources and references has been a part of majority of the education systems in the world but our educational system is still way behind it. It is essential to use multiple resources and also inform your students for utilizing these resources as well. There are online sites for such as British Council, Mathisfun.com, Adobe spark, Kahoot.com, act.org, thehappyscientist.com and so more for better learning. Teachers must utilize these sites for student’s better learning. A question is raised in almost all of the underprivileged school regarding the facility of these sites. In such cases teachers can use Pinterest and take print of worksheets and ask the student to do it in their copies. They can even perform activities using pens, pages, razors and sharpeners but all they have to do is to search and utilize the resources they have for teaching.

To blame all is again a generalization as there are schools namely Beacon House School, Lahore Grammar School and Bloomfield Hall that are working with reverse teaching method. Even some of the English teaching institutes naming LIFE (Lahore Institute of Future Education), Green Hall, The Writing Institute are introducing interesting teaching pedagogies. Even some universities are looking up for the same s but with mature activities in their campuses.

It is high time that we must understand the importance of innovation and creativity in our teachings. Conventional teaching is our legacy but at the same time we must understand the pace of the future world. We cannot ensure success without adaptability. In this regard, the government must ensure that the teaching pedagogies in schools and universities must be revised. Awards like Best Teacher of the Year must be revised again so that there must be motivation for teachers to work harder. The underprivileged school should be encouraged to seek training and they should be given with ample resources so that they can transfer the knowledge aptly. If we can fix the foundations of our future, then there will be no crime or corruption in the years to come.