LAHORE - The Model Customs Collectorate Appraisement, Lahore has collected Rs3.54 billion as customs duty during February 2019 as against the set target of Rs3.45 billion. The collectorate has registered growth of 34 percent compared to the revenue collection of Rs2.64 billion during the corresponding month of last year.

Amjad-ur-Rehman, Customs Collector Appraisement Lahore held a meeting on Friday at Mughal Pura Dryport which was participated by the all additional collectors and deputy collectors. The collector expressed satisfaction over the overall revenue collection performance of the officers. He stressed the need of taking measures to facilitate trade and reduce the clearance time.

The Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has also achieved the target of customs duty and other taxes assigned by the FBR for the month of February 2019. Islamabad collectorate exceeded the target by collecting Rs688 million against the assigned target of Rs652m.