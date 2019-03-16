Share:

Karachi (PR) As a way of celebrating a decade since the launch of the first Galaxy S, Samsung Electronics Pakistan launched the Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+ in Karachi. The new revolutionary smartphones saw a record number of pre-orders since it’s unveiling in February and have also received extremely positive feedback. The Galaxy S10 line is engineered to meet the distinct needs of today’s smartphone market, so consumers can do more of what they love. Each device delivers a next-generation experience in the categories consumers care about the most: groundbreaking innovations in display, camera and performance.