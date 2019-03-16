Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday expressed concerns over transferring money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to Rawalpindi.

The chief minister, while interacting with media persons, said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had not connected good memories with Rawalpindi and everybody knew well about happening with PPP leadership in past.

CM Shah criticised that the federal government has no interest in issues of Sindh. The chief minister decried discriminatory action by the National Accountability Bureau. Pointing aim at the anti-corruption watchdog, he said that arrests were being made only in Sindh. He demanded indiscriminate and unified system of accountability in the country.

CM Shah said that those persons should have been arrested as well who were facing references. He alleged that, in Sindh, bail has not been granted to any person, whereas Aleem Khan being awarded bail on the other hand.

Jam Khan Shoro, who possesses bail, had been stopped by persons in plain clothes, which later turned out to be NAB officials. The authorities were carrying out such single out actions in Sindh by making Aleem Khan an example, alleged CM Shah.

The chief minister’s criticism was made after a banking court granted a plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 15 seeking transfer of the high-profile money laundering case against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused to Rawalpindi.

Following the development, former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have challenged the banking court’s decision of transfer of money laundering case against them to Rawalpindi, in Sindh High Court earlier in the day.

Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused are facing an inquiry into the money laundering scam involving over Rs35 billion money laundered through fake bank accounts.