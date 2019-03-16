Share:

ANKARA (AA) As the conflict in Syria entered its ninth year on Friday, children inside the war-weary country continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

Many young Syrian children have never known peace. Still living in refugee camps, they have been deprived of their futures and continue to face exceptionally harsh living conditions. Anadolu Agency spoke with three children in the Babusselam refugee camp in Syria’s northern city of Azaz. Set up by Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), the camp is currently home to some 15,000 refugees, including nearly 7,000 children.

Describing Syria as his “beloved homeland”, 13-year-old Abd al-Rahman said it was “very hard to survive in a refugee camp as a child”. “My dream is to return to my home,” he said. “I want to leave these camps and I want the bombs to end.” “I want to run freely on my own land,” he added. “I want to play in freedom again.”