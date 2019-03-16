Share:

SARGODHA : The judge of Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder awarded collectively 24-years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

According to court sources here on Friday, on September 25, 2018 the Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) Faisalabad team had conducted raid in Sargodha and arrested an accused Atif Abbas resident of Hangu and recovered suicide jacket and ammunition material from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under Terrorism Act and presented challans in ATC Sargodha.

On proving the charges, the judge awarded 24-years jail imprisonment and confiscated property of the culprit Atif Abbas.

The culprit was shifted to district jail Sargodha in

strict security.