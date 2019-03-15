Share:

LOS ANGELES- ‘The Sopranos’ prequel will be released in September 2020. New Line have confirmed their long-awaited movie will hit cinemas on September 25 next year and revealed its title has changed from ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to simply ‘Newark’.

The movie will tell the tale of the origins of anti-hero Tony Soprano, who was played by the late James Gandolfini in the HBO series and will be portrayed by the actor’s son Michael in the film. The story focuses on Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) as a mentor to young Tony as his own father, Johnny Boy, was grooming his son on a pathway to organised crime prominence.

Michael previously described his casting - which was secured after an extensive audition process - as a ‘’profound honour’’.