ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Horticulture Society (IHS) would organise a three-day ‘Spring Flowers Show’ 2019 here at Rose and Jasmine Garden on March 29.

Vice President Islamabad Horticulture Society Convener Dr Naila Saadat told this agency on Friday that other cultural activities include special children show, artworks display and live flowers painting competition by art students.

She said that Horticulture Society is playing its vital role in promotion of floriculture and horticulture in capital city, adding that society has been doing tremendous job for awareness of flora and fauna among the masses of Islamabad. The spring flowers show would be participated by different government and non-government organizations, professional institutions and individuals.

She said that Islamabad Horticulture Society was established in 1983. “The society has been arranging successful seminars, shows and exhibitions of different indigenous and rare species of flowers in the city for awareness of the public’ Dr Naila Saadat said.

She said that exotic varieties of spring flowers will be exhibited in the flowers show.