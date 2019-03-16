Share:

KARACHI : The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has issued provisional licences to three more health facilities including South City Hospital, Memon Medical Institution and Orthopaedic Medical Institute Karachi. The SHCC had awarded provisional licence to four hospitals of the city so far and license to other registered health facilities would be issued soon.

Hamdard University Karachi invited Chief Executive Officer SHCC and Director Registration & Licencing for orientation of the activities of university and exploring areas for collaboration. It was discussed that they should focus on improving ethical practices and Hamdard University was asked to develop accreditation program for standardisation of Tibb clinics. Degree programs for Hakeems and Hijama practitioners were also discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the SHCC discussed anti-quackery strategies and future crackdown on quacks in Sukkur in a meeting attended by Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Director Health Department, District Health Officers, Principal Medical Colleges, Regional Director PPHI and others of Sukkur Division. The anti-quackery teams sealed Sehat Markaz, a poly clinic in Malir area of Karachi as it was providing orthopaedic services through unqualified staff.

On the other hand, Directorate of Registration and Licensing received 74 new applications for registration and certificates were issued to 74 HCEs’ this week, bringing total number of registration certificates issued to 4,114. 17 HCEs’ were inspected for provisional licensing. Directorate of Complaints SHCC has done Inspection of Surgeon & Surgeon Hospital, Medilink Hospital, Mamji Hospital, National Medical Centre, and Sambrose Hospital, Karachi against complaint received.