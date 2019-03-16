Share:

ANKARA (AA) Turkey provides cutting-edge medical services, including stem cell transplants, to millions including the refugees it hosts, said Turkish professor of hematology. After celebrating Doctors’ Day, Fevzi Altuntas told on Thursday Anadolu Agency that Turkey emulated Western developed countries in its drive to offer patients high-end medical services.

Doctors’ Day is a tribute to the opening of Turkey’s first modern medical school on March 14, 1827 celebrated nationwide since 1919 to honor doctors and other medical professionals.

Altuntas, one of the pioneers of Turkish cord blood and bone marrow storage bank project, Turkok and the elected president of the World Apheresis Association since 2018.ax