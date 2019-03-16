Share:

Two Pakistanis injured in the Christchurch attack in New Zealand have passed away.

Their family has confirmed that Naeem Rashid and his 22-year-old son Talha Naeem have died. They were informed by the New Zealand government of their deaths at a local hospital.

According to the general secretary of the Pakistan Association of New Zealand, Asim Mukhtar, seven to eight Pakistanis have been reported missing and it has been confirmed that two to three have died.

Earlier, the Pakistan High Commission in New Zealand reported that six Pakistani nationals were missing after the deadly attacks.

Deputy High Commissioner Syed Moazzam Shah told a private television channel that five people had been reported missing. He said that the injured had been shifted to different hospitals and 97 were still unidentified.

On Saturday, a New Zealand court charged the primary suspect in the shootings with murder. The 28-year-old Australian, identified as Brenton Harrison Tarrant, killed 49 people and injured 48 others after he opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden had called it a dark day in the country’s history and declared it an act of terrorism. As of Saturday, 39 people are still in the hospital, with 11 in intensive care.

Authorities have two other suspects in custody. One has been identified as 18-year-old Daniel John Burrough while the other remains unidentified.