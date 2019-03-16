Share:

KABUL - The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) was investigating civilian casualties during military operations in three eastern provinces earlier this month that left two dozen civilians killed and injured, the mission said on Friday.

The preliminary findings from UNAMA indicated that 24 civilians were killed and injured in three separate operations against Taliban militants by Afghan security forces backed by NATO-led coalition troops on March 8 and 9 in Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, according a UNAMA statement on its website.