ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday presented a dossier against India to accentuate Indian eco-terrorism committed in the protected area of Massar Jabba Forest reserve on February 26.

The dossier has been submitted to the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA)’s 4th session, held in Nairobi, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. It demanded the United Nations to withdraw its award of Champions of the Earth conferred on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a message received here said.

The Adviser while presenting the dossier to 4th UNEA session maintained that the Indian Air Force on February 26, brazenly dropped their aircrafts payload in the Pakistani forests.

Malik said that India had harmed the natural reserves of Pakistan through aerial intrusion. “The act of damaging trees in the name of strike (by India) has caused eco-terrorism. India will have to pay the price for damages made to trees,” the Adviser said.

Pakistan’s case on eco-terrorism was strong against India, he said, adding, “We want to enlighten the world about Pakistan’s earnest determination for environment conservation. The UN should take notice of Indian intrusion.” He said that India blatantly obliterated international laws by flouting Vienna Convention.

He said that “This deplorable ‘strike’ is clearly a strike against nature. It has been duly booked under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial Forest Act in Pakistan and an independent ‘Natural Resource Damage Assessment’ has already been carried out.”

“Although we reserve the right for taking further legal action and for claiming compensation and retribution for this act, we are raising it at this forum to give a voice to the voiceless – the fallen trees of Massar Jabba Forest reserve - which became the silent victims of this shameful attack on nature. We also want the world to know that Pakistan values its nature, and especially values its trees and forests, and has the will and capacity to defend every inch of our country,” he said.

The Adviser emphasised the need at the global level to strengthen international laws and commitments of the global community to take cognizance of such offences against nature.

He said that in this regard Pakistan welcomes the work done by International Law Commission for defining the principles of environment in relation to armed conflicts especially draft principles 9 and 13 which extend to protected areas such as the affected Massar Jabba forest reserve in Pakistan. “We also intend to take it up at the UN (Sixth Committee) to urgently and clearly define the term ‘Eco-terrorism’ – especially as it relates to incidents such as this strike against nature,” he stressed.