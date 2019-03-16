Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Asad Umar yesterday said that Pakistan was safe for trade and tourism. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of 27th Advanced Diplomatic Course organized by Foreign Service Academy for Foreign Diplomats here, he said that Pakistan was opening up to the world with improved security situation in the country.

Pakistan, he said, was trying to improve trade and economic relations with different countries in order to exploit its full potential. Referring to the geo strategic location of Pakistan, the Finance Minister said Pakistan was the pivot of the Silk Road. He said Pakistan was in the process of implementing China Pakistan Economic Corridor project which had strengthened the country’s economic relations with the time tested friend.

He pointed out that Pakistan and Turkey were also on the path of developing strategic economic framework. “A strategic relationship council has also been set up with Saudi Arabia to further deepen the relations with the Kingdom,” he said. The finance minister said that Pakistan, by its history and incredible heritage, was a multi-cultural society and “we want to make this accessible to the rest of the world.” About the standoff with India, Asad Umar said things seemed to be on the mend. “We, however, will continue to be guard till the elections are held in the neighbouring India,” he added. He said that Pakistan stayed committed to improve relations with all the regional countries including India.