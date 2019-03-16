Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A woman allegedly attempted suicide after poisoning her two minor daughters to death over a domestic row here on Friday.

Bushra reportedly took poisonous after administering the same to her daughters Kinza (3) and Inz-e-Amam (1). As a result, the girls died at the scene and Bushra was taken to a hospital. She was referred to Nishtar Hospital of Multan in a serious condition.

According to police, Bushra took this step over a domestic dispute. Police say they are investigating the matter.

Gangs busted in Bahawalpur

Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood said that the police had arrested nine gangs of bandits comprising 33 robbers and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 12 million.

He along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Ameer Taimor Khan, SP (Investigation) Muhammad Saleem Khan, ASP (Sadar Circle) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, DSP (City Circle) Chaudhary Muhammad Safdar and other officials was addressing a news conference here on Friday.

The RPO said that nine gangs of 33 notorious bandits were involved in heinous crimes including highway robberies, car and motorcycle snatching, cattle theft and others in several districts including Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Rahimyar Khan, Vehari and others.

The nine gangs of robbers had spread their network in several districts of Punjab province and they used to shift to other district after committing a heinous in one district.

He said that the Bahawalpur police recovered stolen goods and cash from the suspects worth Rs12 million. He said that Abbas Nagar police arrested five members of Mazhar gang and recovered stolen goods worth Rs2.3 million.

“Abbas Nagar police also arrested cattle thieves’ gang and recovered stolen cattle from their possession worth Rs3.4 million,” he said.

He said that Musafir Khan and Sadar Police busted bike lifter gang and recovered six motorcycles, seven mobile phone sets, one pistol, 17 rounds and 360,000 cash from their possession.

“Another gang was arrested by Sadar police who after getting rented houses in different areas committed crimes,” he said, adding that the police recovered nine motorcycles, five mobile phone sets, one pistol, 16 rounds and cash Rs 400,000. “CIA police arrested three members of Shada gang and recovered a tractor, two pistol and severn rounds from their possession,” the RPO said, adding that Sama Satta police recovered stolen goods and motorcycle worth Rs 500,000 from the possession of a bandit gang.

“Baghdad-ul-Jadid police arrested bandits of cattle thieves’ gang and recovered seven cows, 11 goats and cash from the possession of the gang. The police also arrested Aadil and Younas gangs, respectively and recovered motorcycles, laptop and mobile phones from their possession.

He said that Bahawalpur police would continue its role to curb crimes and make Bahawalpur, a crime free division.