LAHORE-An exhibition featuring artworks of 12 young artists kicked off at Coopera Art Gallery on Friday. Renowned artist Muhammad Javed inaugurated the exhibition that would continue till March 25. Praising the youth, Javed said: “Young artists of Pakistan have tremendous talent and such platforms provide them opportunity to show their skills.” The young artists, who participated in the exhibition, are Nadia Malik, Madeeha Irum, Iqra Majid, Maham Mahboob, Laraib Ijaz and Komal Hira.