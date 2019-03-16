Share:

Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane faced the press on Friday in his first pre-game press conference since his return to the club on Monday.

The man who led Madrid to three Champions League titles was asked about the situation of several players in the squad, such as Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo - all of whom have struggled for minutes and form. He said all of them were going into the last 11 games of the current campaign with a clean slate and a chance to show they deserve to be in the side.

"After three days working with the squad, they look good. We know what we have to do. There are 11 games to have a good end to the season and the players are happy. The sessions have been intense and the players have showed a good effort and that's really important," commented Zidane.

"What we are thinking about is finishing the season well. I am not going to look at who may leave and who may stay, because everyone has a contract here. We can think about that next season, but now we have to finish the season well," he insisted.

Zidane refused to talk about possible signings such as Neymar or Kylian Mbappe, preferring to talk about his own side.

"I see the players with the same desire as before, even though it has been a difficult campaign. People always ask more from Real Madrid and the players always want to win and so do I. I have come back with a lot of desire and ambition to start something good." He said.

Real Madrid entertain struggling Celta Vigo on Saturday on Zidane's return to the Bernabeu and he said he was "emotional to be able to return to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Although it's not a new experience for me, this time it will be different."

"I have never put Real Madrid to one side, not even for a moment," said Zidane.