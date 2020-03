Share:

SARGODHA - Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Sunday sealed 21 marriage Halls over the violation of COVID-19 precautionary measures codes.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, the AC Sargodha Umer Daraz Gondal along with Police team has conducted raid at various marriage halls and sealed 21 of them over violation.

The sealed marriage Halls included Noor Mahal, Golden Royal Garden, 6 AX Morque, Prime Castle, Golden Palm, Shahi Qilla, Silver Palm, Grand, Chopal Marqe, Chaar Minar marriage hall, Style In, Crown Palace, Iqbal Marriage Hall, Doha Marriage Hall, Sargodha Palace Marriage Hall, Crystal Marriage Hall, Al-Aziz Marriage Hall, Shahi Palace Marriage Hall, Royal Taj Marriage Hall, Koh e Noor Marriage Hall and Shenai Marriage Hall.