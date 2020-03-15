Share:

RAWALPINDI - A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in high risk areas of the district from March 16 (today).

During the campaign, 1,309 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 454,000 children less than five years of age.

Under the drive, the polio teams would visit 46 union councils of Rawalpindi city, 28 union councils of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards and 15 union councils of rural areas of Tehsil Rawalpindi which have been declared high-risk areas, Incharge Anti-Polio drive Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain told APP here on Sunday. He said the reason for launching the special drive is presence of Mono type 2 polio virus in union council Girja, Tehsil Rawalpindi.

Hussain said, “Mobile teams have been constituted for door-to-door vaccination of the children. Besides, special teams will be deployed at district entry points and bus terminals. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success.”

In the recently concluded regular campaign, he said, 862,250 children upto five years of age were administered polio drops to prevent the younger generation from the crippling disease.

The Incharge advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.