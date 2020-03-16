Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached to 52 throughout the country.

“Effective contact tracing is being carried out. We’ve increased our diagnostic capacity, and are now able to carry out coronavirus test in 13 labs across the country” Dr Mirza said in a tweet.

He appealed the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family and avoid sharing personal details of patients. He said that there is no need to panic as things are under control.

“Under present situation, we need to focus on prevention and showing of responsibility,” he said. In case of any suspected coronavirus patient with having disease symptoms, information should be shared immediately with the health officials, doctors or direct to Health Ministry’s helpline number 1166. He said that the government has made all necessary arrangements to have check on suspected coronavirus patients and its further spread. He said that those citizens with having travel history of Iran and China and having coronavirus disease symptoms should contact to the medical experts. Dr Zafar Mirza said effective screening mechanism has been adopted at all Points of Entry (POE) to have check on coronavirus patients. He said that proper screening mechanism was also developed at all airports besides availability of personal protection equipment kits for health staff and regular surveillance. He expressed the hope that due to better health strategy there is no chance of outbreak of disease in Pakistan.

He added during last one month the federal government has taken several steps and adopted standard operating procedure (SOP) about the disease. He said that due to such steps Pakistan is the last country in the region where coronavirus case was reported very late.

He urged the media to play their positive role in providing information to the people regarding Coronavirus.

He said that the federal and provincial governments were on same page and implementing a unified policy to protect Pakistan from the virus.