Share:

Islamabad - She recently let slip she plans to drop new music in September. And OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, 40, who is collaborating with Adele, 31, on the album has hinted that she ‘sounds better than ever’. Ryan, who has previously helped the singer write classic hits such as Rumour Has It and Turning Tables, broke his promise to ‘stay completely mum’ over the singer’s new music. Speaking to The Sun, Ryan teased: ‘I’ll just say that she sounds better than ever.’