MULTAN -Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed Sunday said that 568 new varieties of various vegetables, fruits and crops had discovered so far under agriculture research department. The secretary expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review activities under research department.

He directed research department to expedite research process further on discoveries of crops, vegetables and orchards by keeping in view environmental changes so that climate smart agriculture model could be given practical shape.

He directed agriculture research department to play its practical role in bringing agriculture revolution through latest research activities.

He said that agriculture sector have much importance in country’s economy while agriculture has 20 percent part in country’s GDP.

Wasif said that 44 percent of Punjab province population and 65 percent of rural population’s employment is linked with agriculture.

He said that agriculture economy could be improved by promoting high value agriculture in the province and added that promotion of agriculture sector was on top in incumbent government’s priorities. He said that agriculture policy has been approved and implementation on uplift projects also been executed under it. He directed the all formations of department to fully follow the guidelines issued by government regarding corona virus.