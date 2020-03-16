Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has enforced health emergency for three weeks in the wake of corona virus (COVID19) spread under which special measures would be adopted including scanning the people at all entry points to Azad Kashmir.

According to a notification issued by Health Department here on Sunday, the AJK President has approved temporary rules and regulations to be enforced immediately subject to the extension after three weeks under sub section 1 and 2 of section 2 of pandemic diseases control Act 1891 to overcome the possible spread of novel corona virus (COVID19) in the region.

Under the rules, all individuals entering to AJK would have to furnish their one month travel history at entry point and if any health official suspects any person of infected with corona virus, the official immediately will inform the deputy commissioner of the district.

All the people having travel history of the countries effected with corona virus would be kept in quarantine for two weeks before allowing them to go home while the people having positive diagnosis of the virus will be treated at isolation wards in the hospitals.

The government has been empowered to ban unnecessary crowds at the public places, assembly of people anywhere besides all the educational institutions will remain closed till April 5 while religious gatherings accept five time prayer and Friday prayers would remain suspended for three weeks.

In AJK, no positive case of corona virus has been reported so for but 4 people having travel history of Iran, have been quarantined. The health department has established quarantine centers at three divisional headquarters including capital Muzaffarabad where newly constructed building of Prime Minister House is being declared quarantine center.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association have demanded the government to provide necessary protective kits to doctors and health workers immediately.

Addressing a press conference here at Press club along with other office barriers of association, YDA President Doctor Saeed Gardezi said the doctors and health workers were at a high risk as they remain in direct contact with the patients therefore the safety kits should be provided to them for their safety.

Capital police asked

to follow safety

instructions

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Sunday directed all the police stations to follow safety instructions, issued by the local administration in view of coronavirus threat.

The IGP had asked all the zonal superintendents of police to ensure compliance of preventive measures in their respective jurisdictions to contain the COVID-19, said a press release issued here.

He also asked the police officials to launch an awareness campaign in their divisions to ensure safety of the cops against the deadly virus. Aamir stressed over installing hand sanitizers at every police station and office and called for ensuring cleanliness at every police station.