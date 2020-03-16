LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb said yesterday that his administration has postponed official and unofficial gatherings and ordered to discontinue entry of visitors to jail as part of the precautionary measures to combat with the threat of possible prevalence of Corona virus.
Briefing media persons in his office on Sunday, he said that the district administration with the support of liner departments would ensure implementation of preventive measures issued by the provincial and federal governments.
He said that special instructions to that effect had been issued to health, education and revenue departments, tehsil municipal administrations and other stakeholders. Flanked by DHO Dr Rahim Khattak and Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital Dr Abdul Halim Khattak, Haseeb said that holding of seminars and sports and cultural events had been postponed with immediate effect.
“The weekly fairs and other events attracting people will not be held in any part of the district”, he maintained, saying that notifications with regard to postpone official and unofficial gatherings have been issued to sensitise government officials and people from different walks of life to adopt precautionary measures.