LAKKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb said yesterday that his administration has postponed official and unofficial gatherings and ordered to discontinue en­try of visitors to jail as part of the precautionary mea­sures to combat with the threat of possible preva­lence of Corona virus.

Briefing media persons in his office on Sunday, he said that the district administration with the support of liner departments would ensure implementation of preventive measures issued by the provincial and federal governments.

He said that special instructions to that effect had been issued to health, education and revenue de­partments, tehsil municipal administrations and oth­er stakeholders. Flanked by DHO Dr Rahim Khattak and Medical Superintendent of DHQ hospital Dr Ab­dul Halim Khattak, Haseeb said that holding of sem­inars and sports and cultural events had been post­poned with immediate effect.

“The weekly fairs and other events attracting peo­ple will not be held in any part of the district”, he main­tained, saying that notifications with regard to post­pone official and unofficial gatherings have been issued to sensitise government officials and people from dif­ferent walks of life to adopt precautionary measures.