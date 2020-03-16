Share:

The Punjab government’s awareness campaign "Salute Salaam" against coronavirus continues to garner strong support from artist community.

Actors Faizan Khawaja and Aamir Qureshi, and famous film critic Rabia Hassan on Monday released their video messages in support of Salute Salaam campaign against Corona virus.

"Corona is a global epidemic, and caution is the only and effective solution", said actor Aamir Qureshi. He added that only with unified efforts can we defeat this pandemic.

Famous film critic Rabia Hassan, while wholeheartedly supporting Buzdar Government's Salute Salaam campaign, urged women to include household workers in this awareness campaign so that far reaching results from this awareness campaign could be reaped.

Actor Faizan Khawaja, urging his viewers to be part of the Salute Salaam campaign, said that Pakistani nation will unitedly defeat Corona pandemic.

Earlier, well-known actors namely Mustafa Qureshi, Sami Khan, Yasir Nawaz and Harim Farooq also recorded their messages in favour of Salute Salute campaign.