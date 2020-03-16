Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Par­ty (ATP), Faiq Shah, has said that youth are a major source for the country’s development and prog­ress, who are capable to bring a positive change through their abil­ities and skills.

Faiq Shah said this while speak­ing to a delegation of youth here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday.

He called upon the youth of the country to initiate an organized struggle against the social, judicial and departmental injustices, al­leged mal-administration on part of the government to defeat the oppressive forces.

He said that a country like Pa­kistan has abundant natural re­sources and stressed the need for adopting appropriate plan­ning to ensuring national devel­opment.

He observed the country’s real asset is youth and youth have zeal and capabilities to work for the de­velopment of the motherland.

The party chairman claimed that the rulers are attempting to spoil and vanish youth’s capabilities by making them as jobseeker and a bread earner.