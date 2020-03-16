PESHAWAR - Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP), Faiq Shah, has said that youth are a major source for the country’s development and progress, who are capable to bring a positive change through their abilities and skills.
Faiq Shah said this while speaking to a delegation of youth here at the party’s central secretariat on Sunday.
He called upon the youth of the country to initiate an organized struggle against the social, judicial and departmental injustices, alleged mal-administration on part of the government to defeat the oppressive forces.
He said that a country like Pakistan has abundant natural resources and stressed the need for adopting appropriate planning to ensuring national development.
He observed the country’s real asset is youth and youth have zeal and capabilities to work for the development of the motherland.
The party chairman claimed that the rulers are attempting to spoil and vanish youth’s capabilities by making them as jobseeker and a bread earner.