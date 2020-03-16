Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday attended a ceremony held in connection with Yuhanabad tragedy occurred on 15th March 2015. While speaking on the occasion he said “We are all gathered here to pay tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the minorities for the country over the years.” He said that whole nation as well as the christian community could not forget the Yuhana bad tragedy took place on 15th March 2015. He emphasized that Pakistan was our motherland so that it was a duty of every citizen to help it in development of the country, adding that for the sake of brotherhood the whole nation should work together. Provincial minister also talked about coronavirus and appealed the people to ensure directions of the Punjab government to avoid any health hazards. He said that special camps had been set up for the diagnosis by the district administration.